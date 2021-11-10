«I could have died»: Yasbel saves thanks to the cardiac magnetic resonance of the Misericordia

GROSSETO – Cardiac magnetic resonance at the Misericordia di Grosseto, reached the milestone of 1000 tests that allowed diagnosis with extreme accuracy.

Cardiac magnetic resonance or cardio-MRI is a high-level specialist and non-invasive examination, indicated in cases where other diagnostic methods, including CT scan, are not sufficient to clarify the diagnosis. At the Grosseto hospital it is possible to perform it thanks to the availability of modern instrumentation and to an organizational and training process that has led to obtaining the European Quality Certification in the past years.

The service, born from the interdisciplinary collaboration between the complex operating unit of Cardiology, directed by Dr. Ugo Limbruno, and that of Radiology, then directed by Dr. Morando Grechi, is coordinated by Dr. Alberto Cresti, as manager, together with Dr. Alberto Picotti, for the radiological part and Leonardo Ceroni, as reference technician.

“The peculiarity of this examination is the ability to evaluate the heart as a whole, both in a static way and therefore anatomically, as CT can do, and in a dynamic way, investigating its movements. It is also possible to obtain a qualitative-quantitative characterization of the composition of the heart muscle and its function ”, he explains Crests.

“It is particularly suitable for the study of acute and chronic cardiac pathologies and arrhythmias of dubious origin; it is also essential in the identification of scars, so it is possible to distinguish whether they were caused by myocarditis, therefore by inflammation of the tissue, or by heart attack, therefore by an ischemic event. The applications of this method are in continuous and rapid evolution, although it should be emphasized that the examination must always be indicated by the cardiologist specialist, in order to optimize resources and prescriptive appropriateness. “

“Thanks to the tools we have at our disposal – he said Limbruno – and to the skills of an experienced multidisciplinary team, we have been able, for years now, to identify in a timely and detailed manner certain problems of the heart, otherwise difficult to solve and therefore to give patients an even safer and more adequate treatment response to specific health needs. “

“Cardio-Rm is an extremely innovative exam performed exclusively in hospitals where there are professionals who have undergone ad hoc training of a high scientific level to acquire that baggage of specific skills, necessary for correct execution. We have reached an important number, undoubtedly destined for a progressive increase, which can be expected in the coming years. “

And the diagnostic capacity of this test was crucial, if not vital, for Yasbel, a 46-year-old of Cuban origin living in Follonica, who was discovered to have Fabry disease.

It is a rare hereditary disease, difficult to identify with traditional techniques, which seriously affects various organs including the heart and which, if not ascertained in time and treated adequately, can lead to serious consequences for health, in the worst cases to death.

“Having the possibility of carrying out such an examination in Grosseto – he declared Yasbel – it is fortunate for all the citizens of the area and I am a direct witness. If I hadn’t had a cardiac MRI I would have discovered too late or probably never that I have Fabry disease. “

“From the report, the cardiologists readily understood that there were anomalies, typical of heart disease in old age and that therefore had to be attributed to a different cause. On the basis of this evidence, they continued with further investigations which confirmed the hypothesis. It was not easy to accept such a response, but with a cold mind I realized that I was actually lucky because the early diagnosis saved me and I was able to start therapy after a few days. “

“Unfortunately the disease – he explained – has created eye and skin problems and asthma attacks that today I know what they depend on and therefore I can keep under control, while before I continued to make visits and checks without ever having a definitive answer and above all without knowing that his health conditions were getting worse all the time.

“I thank the cardiologists who diagnosed my disease and who follow me with professionalism and humanity in the treatment I have undertaken”.

Recently the high quality of the service was verified, on the occasion of a “visiting session”, by Professor Chiara Bucciarelli Ducci of the Brompton Hospital in London, an internationally renowned expert in the same method and member, with Cresti, of the European Board of the Society of Cardiovascular Imaging.