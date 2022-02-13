“I could have ended up at Juve but I didn’t care”

The former Inter player Radja Nainggolan was a guest of OCW sport Podcast.

The ninja told an anecdote about his move to Inter, admitting that he could have moved to Juventus.

These the words of the Belgian:

“I’ll tell you something people don’t know, I don’t give a damn about money. If I thought about money, I had a very different career. I could go to Juve after Cagliari and I could also go there after Roma. I could do many things in my career, I could also go to Chelsea. I prefer to be myself in a city where I am well accepted and where I can live my life as a man and as a player ”.

With Inter Nainggolan will play in two different brackets, the first in the 2018/2019 season. The Belgian in that vintage plays 36 league and cup matches scoring 7 goals and contributing to Inter’s Champions League qualification. The following season he goes on loan to Cagliari, then returns to Inter in the 2020/2021 season where however in 6 months he played only 5 appearances totals. The ninja will return to Cagliari in January 2021, before being definitively sold in Antwerp. He closes his experience at Inter with 41 appearances and 7 goals.