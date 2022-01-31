While Ricky Gervais said he was ready to present the Oscars and even for free, Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed that he did not feel ready for such a commitment. The Hamilton star has indeed admitted that the presentation is not entirely his style.

“I’ve said no in the past. I just don’t think that’s my thing. I could never present such an event. It’s not something I’m comfortable doing, I wouldn’t be able to host stars of that type. I’ve been lucky enough to work with amazing hosts. I wrote for Neil Patrick Harris, I wrote his opening and closing numbers for the Tonys. But this is something else entirely. He’s a genius at that, him and Hugh Jackman. I don’t really think … it’s not something I would feel particularly comfortable with. “

This year Lin Manuel Miranda has conquered everyone with Encanto. His songs are among the most listened to in recent months but, for the star of In The Heights this is still not enough to present one’s face at the Academy Awards.

Already in 2017 Miranda reported that the Oscar presenters are a really thankless role and apparently, Five years later his opinion has absolutely not changed. It is rumored that Tom Holland has been contacted for the Academy Awards but for the moment, there is still no confirmation in this regard.