“I couldn’t continue that relationship”

Speaks for the first time the wife of David Fuller, the 67-year-old from Heathfield guilty of killing two young girls and accused of having sexually abused at least one hundred corpses from the morgue of the hospital where he worked. “I couldn’t go on with this insane relationship after I discovered my husband’s horrific crimes,” the woman told the media.

Fuller admitted to the murder of Wendy Knell And Caroline Pierce in Tunbridge Wells, a town in the county of Kent, in England. The crimes were committed in 1987 and have remained unsolved for over three decades. Fuller also filmed himself sexually abusing corpses in the morgues inside the now closed Kent and Sussex Hospital and Tunbridge Wells Hospital. Another 78 such cases were reported in the morgue where Mala Fuller, 50, his third wife, worked as an electrician.

“I couldn’t continue in that relationship. I’m too upset to even think about what was going on, I couldn’t live with it. No one can imagine how much this has destabilized me. I couldn’t stay in that house knowing what David was doing. I just wanted to be alone and live my life quietly“. he told MailOnline.

Ms. Fuller, originally from Trinidad, an island state in Caribbean Central America, left the house she shared with her husband. Neighbors told reporters that Mala had told them that her marriage to Fuller ended just weeks after her arrest last December. One of them said: “He made it clear that he would not continue with him, but how could a sane person?“

Mala’s sister helped her in this very difficult time: “Nobody can be married to such a monster“. Investigators said there may be other corpses among those abused by Fiuller that would be difficult to identify. One of these was certainly that of Azra Kemal, 24, abused by Fuller at Tunbridge Wells Hospital after she died following a fall from a bridge in July 2020.