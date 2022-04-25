Miguel Cabrera admitted to his Detroit Tigers teammates that he was nervous when he managed to hit his 3,000th hit.

The team published a video on its social networks in which the Maracay player is seen celebrating with the players and manager AJ Hinch.

“Guys, this was a very exciting time for me and my family. To be honest, I couldn’t feel my legs. I was nervous and wanted to do it at home in Detroit. I wanted to do it in front of our fans, who supported us, came out today, and we scored a bunch of runs and won. I think that’s the most important thing. We are a great team. We can win this division. Let’s keep playing hard. Let’s do it!” Cabrera said.

Hinch expressed for his part: “It is difficult to put into words what we won today. We won in history, we know that. The 33rd member of the 3,000 hits club. Some legends from that list, Miggy. Hear the names: Ty Cobb, Stan Musial, Derek Jeter, Willie Mays, Rickey Henderson, Tony Gwynn. That’s a big thing. And then there’s the great Mr. Tiger, Al Kaline. But the legend gets even smaller when we talk about 500 home runs and 3,000 hits, that’s seven of you. That is incredible. Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmeiro, Alex Rodríguez and the great Albert Pujols. Wow, how far have you come. You are a living legend, Miggy.

The achievement of Miguel Cabrera

The maracayero joined this Saturday the exclusive club of 33 players who have achieved 3,000 hits in the Major Leagues.

His feat was recorded by connecting a hit to right field in the first inning of a game that the Detroit Tigers would end up winning 13-0 against the Colorado Rockies.

On his Twitter account, the player showed his excitement at having achieved this achievement in his career in the big leagues. «I thank God for my family and for everything he has given me, for this victory. I want to thank the fans for the support throughout my career, the 3,000 hits couldn’t have come at a better time,” he wrote.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!