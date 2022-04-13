“I cracked quite heavily”: Axel (MAPR 6) reveals the terrible meaning of his tattoos

Since the beginning of the broadcast of the sixth season of Married at first sight, Axel is very present on social networks. The young man is not afraid of the gaze of his subscribers who are always more curious to know him. This Tuesday, April 12, he delivered the story hidden behind his tattoos and made poignant revelations about his romantic past.

To participate in Married at first sight, you have to agree to split the armor and make yourself available for the encounter. Not always easy for the participants who sometimes drag behind them very heavy emotional baggage and find themselves very disoriented during the show. Axel, on the contrary, shows him an unfailing serenity. Caroline’s husband discovers without flinching the discourteous comments of his dear and tender and his relatives on his physique and takes care ofappease the anger of Internet users who resent him. “In truth, it actually hurts. But looking back Caroline was expecting a tall man (she confided to me that she likes to feel very small next to a man), So you don’t think those around her are disappointed because they know what she likes?“, he defended her.

Axel has worked a lot on himself. After delivering the far from trivial story of his beard to his subscribers, Axel told what was hidden behind his tattoos. He revealed in pictures the three patterns engraved on his skin and has revealed the secrets in the caption of its publication. So the first – “a disaster” he summarizes – was done when he was 18 years old. Despite the inconclusive experience he starts again during a trip to Toronto. “I wanted to remember it as a Maori tattoo. I wanted to represent my astro sign (…) but also the TIKI (symbol of power and protection), birds (symbol of freedom). There are turtle scales related to the oceans (world beyond), shark teeth (advice and power) and a seashell (protection)“, he explains.

“The whole thing reminds me not to give up anymore”

It is his third tattoo which is however the richest in symbols because it represents one of the most trying moments of his life. “Following a difficult period related to my first marriage, I cracked quite heavily… I was hospitalized. The only acceptable reason for the doctors to let me out of there: ‘I have two dogs that I have to take care of because my ‘women‘ won’t !‘ The monsters helped me out”, he says. “We were constantly outside during this month of November 2017, in nature, in the mountains, sleeping under the stars because the house was a source of anxiety attacks. To cover my scars, I chose a tattoo depicting Lobo and Miska, 3 cracked mountains (for us), lotuses and trees (for nature) and the Shepherd’s Cross to remind me where MY north is. In the mountains hide 4 initials for the people who helped me out (sometimes a word makes all the difference…). The scars are an integral part of the tattoo and the whole thing reminds me not to give up anymore“he said.

For Axel, all this experience allowed him to transform the negative into positive. And Caroline’s husband admits to being proud to have found himself at that time so full of resources of which he did not suspect the existence. It is now ready for a fourth tattoo. Of this one for the time being, on the other hand, he will say nothing…