“I create a balance for him”, the tender secrets of Ayem Nour on his life as a mother

Back in Touche Pas at Mon Poste People since September, Ayem Nour has confided in his family life.

Ayem Nour retired from television a few years ago. However, she returned to the sets of Do not touch My TV in September, specifically in TPMP People. Ayem Nour made a name for himself above all thanks to his participation in the fifth season of Secret Story, in 2011. She then took advantage of her notoriety to break into the world of television. She has notably become one of the main hosts of the channel NRJ12. In particular, she was a columnist and host for several reality TV shows, such as Les Anges de la téléréalité. She also hosted and presented a number of programs broadcast by NRJ12. But after one of her shows was canceled in 2018, she announced thatshe won’t be back on the channel.

Since then, her television career seems to be on hold. She participated well in TPMP in 2020, but only intervened once. Besides, The critics on social networks towards him had been particularly strong. Indeed, Ayem Nour is also known for having fabricated on many of his romantic encounters. For example, she claimed to have had an idyll with Booba and Chris Brown, which turned out to be false. Today, she seems to be more focused on her family life. She had a son, Ayvin Aaron Miclet, with Vincent Miclet, a businessman. Their relationship had also been very publicized, before they separated in 2016.

Ayem Nour indulged in a few confidences in TPMP People

This year, Ayem Nour is back in Touche Pas à Mon Poste. On September 17, Matthew Delormeau took advantage of a round table to talk about one of the particularly touching habits that Ayem Nour established with his son. Every other week, he goes to Morocco. The other week he spends with his mother in the South of France. “Even the week when I’m not supposed to be with him, I often go there”. She then stays in a hotel or a riad to stay close to her son. Ayem Nour is then very involved in her family life!