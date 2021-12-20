I created a dark world, and the game looks amazing

There are now about a couple of months to go before the official debut of Elden Ring on the gaming market. At the end of 2021, the American writer George RR Martin, author of Game of Thrones, talks about his involvement in the FromSoftware project.

From the pages of his official blog, the novelist has in fact dedicated a few lines to the new game of Hidetaka Miyazaki, recounting the genesis of his involvement in the new project of the authors of Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Below, find ours full translation of the message.

“A few years ago, Hidetaka Miyazaki and his incredible team of game designers, the creators of the Dark Souls series, they contacted me from Japan to ask me to help them create the context and story for a new game they were working on. Now, video games aren’t really my field – oh, i played something in the dawn of time, mostly strategy games like Railroad Tycoon, Romance of the Three Kingdoms, and Master of Orion – but this offer was too exciting to turn down. Miyazaki and his FromSoftware team were doing spectacular things with an extraordinary art sector and they just wanted a little worldbuilding from me: a deep, dark and vibrant world that would serve as the basis for the game they intended to create. And as you know, I love creating worlds and writing imaginary stories.

So I did my part, and I gave it to my new friends in Japan, and they went from there. And then years went by. Nowadays video games are productions as big as movies (bigger, to be honest) and they take a lot of time.

But the day of Elden Ring is now within reach.

And I have to say, it looks absolutely amazing.

Elden Ring will be available starting February 25, 2022“.

While waiting to be able to verify the words of George RR Martin first hand, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find a rich in-depth study dedicated to the mythology of the world of Elden Ring: we are waiting for you in the Interregnum!