“I created art during my crisis with Angelina Jolie”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie they lived one of the most beautiful, tormented and complex love stories in Hollywood. The two beautiful, in fact, have carried on their relationship for more than ten years, getting married in Nice after having the twins and having given birth to the now fifteen-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. A love born in controversial circumstances, Pitt being still married to ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at the time Mr. and Mrs. Smith he landed in cinemas, amid gossip and alleged betrayals. The feeling seemed to triumph and the two have never been so united until a few years ago, when the couple’s sad announcement arrives: the marriage is over, due to Brad’s alleged alcoholism.

A break which undoubtedly sent fans’ certainties into crisis, but also caused a lot ache to the protagonist of Bullet Train. A pain of the soul that Pitt has decided to express creating art: but an art different from acting, in which he is undoubtedly out of class. Brad decided, at the dawn of his 60 years, to devote himself to the creative outlet through the sculpture.

Brad Pitt: “My sculptures as a way to heal from pain after marriage”

In a report from the Financial Times, Pitt presented – together with long-time friends Nick Cave and Thomas Houseago – the sculptures created in the last years of his career. Those, to be clear, that marked the end of the fairytale love story with the beautiful Angelina. After the breakup, which took place in 2016, the star locked herself in her Los Angeles studio and created the works that are now exhibited, along with those of the aforementioned colleagues and artists, at theexposure of the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland.

Speaking of the artistic partnership with Cave and Houseago, Pitta stated: “Our common pain united us. Along with the pain, a breath of joy has subsequently come into my life“. In addition, Pitt has thus achieved one of the great dreams of his life: to become a sculptor. “I’ve always wanted to be a sculptor“The star underlined, reiterating:”I’ve always wanted to try“. It seems like a happy moment – after so many moments of crisis – for the 58-year-old actor, who has shown himself in better shape and smiling than ever.