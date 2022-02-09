“I cried all morning, leg gone”

The days pass and Sofia Goggia grits her teeth to recover in time for the downhill race Olympic Games in Beijing, where he will try to defend they conquered four years ago a Pyeongchang. The Azzurra, victim of a bad injury caused by a fall in Cortina last January 23, is trying to work a miracle, even if the latest news on her condition is not encouraging.

Sofia Goggia: “I cried all morning”

“I’ve been crying all morning, the emotional burden is enormous, hallucinating. Luckily I have at least one gold at home. Think if I didn’t even have that, ”are his words to the Gazzetta dello Sport before training. “Feeling good is still a mirage. But there are, with a little bit of pain. Let’s try day after day, then let’s see. I don’t guarantee anything. With the limbs locked when skiing is fine. It is when I walk that a little… ”.

Sofia Goggia: “The leg is gone”

The skier from Bergamo sheds light on her physical condition: “I don’t feel pain while skiingbut it is clear that I have to reinforce the leg again because after four days it was practically gone. Now I have inflated it a little, but it is clear that having what I had, between the head of the fibula, torn ligaments … “.

“That is an area where a lot of tissues go through, and part of the chain when you activate it goes through there. We see, I don’t expect anything. I see how it goes day by day. The gym? I have to do it right, because I have to give the biological time to recover, plus the spindle, plus the time to strengthen the leg and to ski. I have to calibrate. We see. It is already good to be here. I took off my crutches two days after the injury, I have done everything to speed up the processbut there are times that you can force and others that you still have to respect “.

Sofia Goggia towards the no to the Super-G

It is unlikely that Azzurra will recover in time for the SuperG, but for the descent it’s another matter: “Now I focus on these SuperG laps, then let’s see. I don’t expect anything. I see how it goes day by day. The more I ski, the better it goes and the better I feel. Another week to go at the descent, I imagine it will be a good pull. It was two weeks so full that I hardly had time to understand that I was going to play for the Beijing Olympics. I was at home one day and then I left for Verona, I returned to Bergamo in the evening and I left in the morning ”.

