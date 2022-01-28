“I cried because of the insults to my dead mother. If I am a footballer I owe it to you »- Corriere.it

from Carlos Passerini

The Vicenza striker in the match against Lecce had received insults to his mother: «It has already happened, at the Stadium when she had disappeared a few days ago. This time I couldn’t help myself. She taught me to behave “

«If I am a footballer, I owe it to my mother. It was she who, as a child, used to take me back and forth from the training ground, every single day, with the sun and the rain, making immense sacrifices that only today I can truly understand. He smiled, he always smiled. She didn’t care if I scored a goal, if I won or lost, if I played well or badly. Before every game, from football school to Serie A, he would tell me only one thing: behave well. That’s why when the opponent attacked me, bringing it up, I collapsed ». It was the memory of that smile, of those travels, of that “behave yourself” which is the greatest legacy that a mother can leave to a child, that made Riccardo Meggiorini explode in a tears that struck us all, in the deep.

Wednesday evening, minute 88 of Lecce-Vicenza, spin of the Serie B championship: Apulians in the running for promotion to A, Venetians last and at risk of relegation. The air is tense, the points weigh, Lecce are winning 2-1, missing a few minutes, some forbidden shots fly. It is at that juncture that Majer, the Slovenian midfielder of Lecce, insults Meggiorini’s mother. “What does she have to do with it?” Show respect »replies the Vicenza player, 37 years old, who grew up in the Inter youth squad, almost 500 games among professionals. He covers his eyes with his hands, starts to cry. In the middle of the field, in front of the public, in front of the cameras.

Lucioni, opposing captain, embraces him. “A few too many insults flew, I went to push one of their players away because there was a fight in midfield: I wanted to prevent them from fighting again, instead heavy insults flew and when you go to touch personal affections, that maybe they are gone, it is difficult to remain indifferent. I have been insulted several times and have not taken it anymore. It was an immediate reaction, I couldn’t help myself, ”says Meggiorini, who has forgiven and has no grudges. “Majer apologized immediately, already in the tunnel, the same did the president of Lecce. But for me it was all over in the locker room, the opponent realized he was wrong ». So much so that on Thursday he decided to reiterate his displeasure with a message on social media: «Sometimes on the pitch you say things you don’t think about, just out of competitive spirit and nervousness. But just as I personally did immediately after the game to Riccardo, I want to publicly apologize to Meggiorini. I’m really sorry. ‘

«It happens to go further, it also happened to me – he adds the Meggio, who five years ago, at night, in a street in Verona, saved a girl from the violence of her boyfriend, immobilizing him while waiting for the carabinieri -. Adrenaline pulls tricks. But you have to learn how to manage it, on the pitch as on the street or on social networks, where everything seems to be allowed now ». Like that time at the Stadium, April 2017, when during Juventus-Chievo an unworthy chorus began from the stands against mother Roberta, who had gone away forever only a few days earlier, at the age of 63, after a long and painful illness. At the funeral, celebrated by Don Gino Meggiorini, Riccardo’s uncle, in the parish church of Tarmassia of Isola della Scala, in the middle of the Veronese countryside, there was half a series of A.

«That time against Juve I kept everything inside, on Wednesday I didn’t make it, I couldn’t help myself. I wanted to break everything, vent my anger, once and for all. Then he thought of mom ». To those car trips, to those smiles, to the whole life lived. At that, behave well, the greatest teaching, the most beautiful goal.