Britney Spears admitted to having cried for two weeks, after having seen a part of the documentary about her, “Framing Britney Spears”, visible in Italy on Discovery +.

Britney Spears doesn’t want her father to return her guardian: when blood ties end up in court

In her Instagram account, the singer has uploaded a video in which she unleashes a dance, to the tune of an Aerosmith song. Next, a long written post, in which Britney admits she “didn’t see the documentary, but from what I’ve seen, I felt so embarrassed that I cried for two weeks and, well … I still cry today, every now and then” . The singer specified that her life “has always been the subject of much speculation … observed … and judged”. For this reason now, he adds, “I do what I can in my spirituality to try to preserve my joy … love … and happiness”.

MORE INFORMATION

“Framing Britney Spears”, visible in the US from the beginning of February, showed the singer in a new light, especially how she was treated by the media, when in the late nineties she became a star of the first magnitude.

READ ALSO >> Britney Spears, the documentary that shakes the US: from success to depression to the protection of the father

The documentary also told how she ended up “under paternal protection”, due to her excesses, with the verdict of a court in 2008. The case – which led to a mass movement in her favor, to the cry of #FreeBritney, it is far from resolved, and has led to Spears’ lawyer in constant legal battles to remove the role of the father, who currently decides every aspect of his life. The last act is a formal request to a Los Angeles judge.