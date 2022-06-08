“I cried, I was completely transformed”

Photo credit: Mike Marsland – Getty Images

Thus spoke Ana de Armas He talks about his transformation into Marilyn Monroe in the film ‘Blonde’: “One of the most beautiful things about my job is to see how you become another person”. The controversial film will tell the inner life of norma jeanne in biopic form.

“I cried. It was something really important to me”recognizes the actress in an interview published in Allure. “It was a very important role for me, a great challenge, something that I had been preparing for a long time. and finally sitting in the chair and putting on my wig and makeup…it was very special. I was completely transformed. One of the most beautiful things about my job, I think, is watching you become someone else.”

‘Blonde’ will eventually have an adults-only rating. Industry sources point out that Netflix was “horrified” by the very sexual vision of Andrew Dominic, but the project has also moved forward. The only thing Netflix has changed from its very adult original version (complete with menstrual cunnilingus and rape) is hiring the editor of ‘Tenet’, Jennifer Licksso that it polishes the impact that its director seeks.

Apparently, according to industry sources, Dominik’s version of the story was not at all what they expected to see from Netflix, and based on creative differences In 2021, the delays of a film that, for the moment, still has no release date and that will not finally go to the Cannes Festival were explained.

Today, Ana de Armas is eating Hollywood. The actress of ‘The intership‘ has always had a star, for something Antonio Trashorras chose her forThe alley‘ (2011), but not even her most staunch fans saw how far the interpreter’s international career would explode in such a short time.

After ‘Knock Knock‘ (Eli Roth, 2015) and ‘Game of weapons‘ (Todd Phillips, 2016), the mainstream could not resist and surrendered to the evidence, making de Armas the star of ‘blade runner 2049‘ (Denis Villeneuve, 2017), ‘daggers in the back‘ (Rian Johnson, 2019) and the recent ‘no time to die‘ (Cary Joji Fukunaga, 2021), adding the old-fashioned but equally exciting “Bond girl” label to her impressive resume.

His last movie, ‘Deep water’ (With Ben Affleckhis ex-partner), is based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith of the same name. Today we expect more news from the actress as the protagonist of ‘Blonde‘ (Andrew Dominik, 2021), a new review of the life of what may be the greatest legend of golden Hollywood: Marilyn Monroe.

Andrew Dominicresponsible of ‘chopper‘ (2000), ‘The murder of Jesse James by the cowardly Robert Ford‘ (2007) and ‘Kill them softly‘ (2012) directs the film in which we will also see bobby cannavale, Adrian Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Toby Huss Y Sarah Paxton.