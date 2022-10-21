“I cried non-stop for 3 weeks”: Kylie Jenner without taboo on her difficult postpartum

Thursday October 22, 2022, in the new episode of the Kardashians, on Disney +, Kylie Jenner spoke about her postpartum. Mother of two children, the youngest of the clan revealed to have gone through a difficult period.

Shocking secrets… Wednesday, February 2, 2022, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child. If the companion of Travis Scott is filled with the arrival of their little boy, she lived a difficult postpartum. In the fifth episode of the Kardashians, on Disney +, the young woman spoke of her relationship to the body, and the emotions she had gone through. Facing the camera, it was before returning to her office that her older sister, Kendall Jenner, confided: “Kylie had her baby a few weeks ago, so I stop by her office to say hello, to see if everything is okay. It’s pretty crazy that she’s a mom of two, but also amazing.“As she asked her sister how she and the baby were doing, Kylie Jenner said that it had been really difficult for her.”I cried nonstop all day for the first three weeks“, she let go.

In all transparency, the young millionaire said: “It’s just the baby blues and then it goes away little by little. I had it with Stormi too. I cried every day until I had to lie on my bed so much my head ached.Facing the camera, Kylie Jenner said:I’m not a doctor, but I read on Google that they call it the baby blues when it doesn’t last more than six weeks. And after about six weeks, I started to feel better. But I definitely had a baby blues.“With a smile on her face, the young mother added:”I feel better mentally. I don’t cry every day anymore, so that’s great. It’s not easy mentally, physically, but also spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to go back to my daily life without telling you that.“In order to cheer him up, Kendall Jenner offered to accompany him to Las Vegas. Happy that his sister had accepted, it was in front of the camera that she declared: “I’m so glad Kylie is coming, because she’s feeling a bit depressed and I tend to have a lot of anxiety in situations like this.“

Kylie Jenner: ‘I’ve seen my body and I love it’

If the young mother was happy to support her sister, in full promotion of her brand 818, she was worried about not knowing what to wear for the occasion. “I’m not ready for a little Vegas mini dress, I’m not there yet“, she confessed. Ensuring that she was still good about herself, Kylie Jenner dropped: “Nothing stops me. I feel really good in my body. I saw my body and I love it… My saggy breasts and… I kiss my postpartum body.“A little later in the episode, Kendall Jenner revealed that her sister did not make it to Las Vegas after all. Facing the camera, Kylie Jenner slipped: “Sorry Kendall, I couldn’t make it to Vegas. I have two kids now and it just couldn’t work out – but I love you, enjoy.“