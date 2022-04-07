“I dedicated myself to not living under his shadow”: María Manotas, on the relationship with Riaño

María Manotas, Colombian content creator and entrepreneur, surprised all her followers a few days ago by announcing that she officially separated from Alejandro Riaño, after more than three years of marriage.

“Today we want to tell you, to end the gossip [sic], that from love we have made the decision to end our relationship. We understood that we were on different paths and we will always support each other as parents and friends”, He specified at the time on Instagram.

The businesswoman, in the same way, spoke exclusively with WEEK on this subject and admitted that the exponential success that the comedian began to have in recent years had something to do with the deterioration of the sentimental relationship.

Despite the fact that things did not work out in the end, the Valle del Cauca assured that she still gets along quite well with the renowned comedian. Likewise, she pointed out that they help each other so that her three small children do not lack anything.

“In a way, that success is part of the reason we decided to part ways. Each one dedicated himself to working on his own, I dedicated myself to creating my companies. I also focused on being a person and not living in his shadow. I supported him as far as he could and as far as he gave us love ”initially stated.

Later, he added: “Many times, as they say out there, everything of the poor is stolen. However, hard work has been done here and Alejo doesn’t do anything I do, since he’s not an architect or a designer. I have dedicated myself to making my company and my own name a lot. Nothing takes away the merit of what I’ve done.”

On the other hand, the content creator indicated that she is currently focused on her two ventures and on raising her three young children. In addition, she stated that many times the best ideas and projects come out of the most difficult moments in life.

Manotas even pointed out that when she became pregnant with Matilde, her first daughter, she decided that she could not stagnate because she was a young mother and created Caoba Design, an architecture and interior design company.

In addition to Caoba, the Valle del Cauca recently launched her own brand of hair products, called Everyday Love, which is completely vegan and environmentally friendly.

For the Colombian influencer, it is clear that her business work must also have a social focus, for which he has managed to link his companies with a project that helps different families with limited resources, since he uses a percentage of his profits to remodel their house and provide them with everything they need to live in the best way.

María Manotas finally explained what her day-to-day is like and how she distributes her time to fulfill all the activities she has, both at work and at home.

“It’s a daily challenge, you have to have a lot of organization and discipline. Obviously, I have someone to help me around the house, as we all need help. The father also collaborates because the men also have to take care of the children”, concluded.