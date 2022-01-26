“I deserved the Olympics, not for politics. I buried my father in December ”- OA Sport

Late yesterday evening the names of the squad who will represent Italy in alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics in Beijing 2022. Just seven names, a pittance for one of the leading nations in the international arena. It seems hallucinating that the qualifying rules for the Games have not been studied in time: it would have taken very little to get at least two more cards. Without going into the details that we had illustrated to you since December (when, indeed, it was already too late to reverse the course …), it would have been enough to have the athletes compete in more than one discipline, perhaps trying to collect precious points even in the minor circuit. of the European Cup.

The result? Italy will be at the start of the Olympic giant with only one specialist: Luca De Aliprandini. Then it is likely that Alex Vinatzer or, why not, Tommaso Sala will also be lined up among the wide doors, however it would be purely decoubertinian presences. However, the one who lost the most was Mattia Casse, ousted from the group of those called up. The 31-year-old from Bergamo found himself in a runoff with Christof Innerhofer and Matteo Marsaglia for a long time: the choice finally fell on the two teammates.

Casse has paid perhaps a negative January month, where he never finished any race among the top 15, but in December he had collected three top 10, two of which in super-G and one downhill. Probably Matteo Marsaglia, thanks to the 12th place in the first of the two Kitzbuehel runs, was preferred in extremis by the technicians (the Roman had also been fourth in the downhill at Beaver Creek at the beginning of December), while Innerhofer stamped the ticket for the China thanks to the eighth place in super-G in Wengen and the ninth in race-2 on the Streif. Basically, it is clear that more recent results have been taken into account than those obtained during the entire season. The problem would not have arisen if the regulation had been properly known, as Massimiliano Ambesi, a well-known commentator on winter sports, has also repeatedly reiterated.

For sure Mattia Casse did not take the exclusion well, not at all. The blue has vented with bright tones through its Facebook page: “I learned from social networks my exclusion from the Olympic Games, I knew I had missed some results lately but I did not believe that we could forget so quickly all the work done at a high level in recent years, the return from the last injury (however giving continuity of results) and having buried my dad last December 22nd. For the regulations I might have deserved this call, for politics obviously not (this last sentence was subsequently removed and replaced with the following ‘for other issues obviously no’, ed). Social saints who always know everything. Good luck to my good companions.

I will let you know if we will meet in Novergia …… .. we will see… .Mattia“.

Great bitterness, therefore, to the point of doubting the rest of the current season and career. The subject remains delicate, with only seven seats available it was inevitable to create some discontent. The hope is that the lesson will be received in view of the next home edition of the Games and that knowing the regulations will return to being the practice …

Photo: Lapresse