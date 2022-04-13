‘I devised the choreographies for ‘Los Bridgertons’ while I was on vacation in Alicante’

Photo credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Perhaps his name doesn’t sound like much to you, but Jack Murphy is one of the most prestigious choreographers today. He was born in London and, apart from having the titles of movement director and dance teacher, his training as an actor at LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art) has made him connect a little more special with all those who -after of 35 years of career–, has worked, among them, Daniel Radcliffe, Emily Blunt, Reese Witherspoon, Cate Blanchett, Colin Firth and Renée Zellweger. And although he has that great journey behind him, it is now, in his words, when he is experiencing “one of the most intense moments” of his career. And it is that his projection is greater than ever, since he has been in charge of create all the dances you have seen in the Neflix series ‘The Bridgertons’.

Behind those intense scenes that were generated between Daphne and Simon in the first season, as well as the dances of Edwina and Kate with Anthony Bridgerton in the second, there was his talent and his empathy to make everyone comfortable because, as he says: “the leading actors of ‘The Bridgertons’ are not dancersso I had to use an adapted language so as not to scare them and execute some other specific strategy”.

Do you want to know how was the process of creating those wonderful dances of the Regency period (if they are strictly the same as then) and other curiosities (such as how long it took to learn their steps Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma)? Keep reading!

Photo credit: Netflix

How did you end up working on the series?

After a long interview, which was fantastic and lasted an hour, they called me in for a second one. Before this second one I forgot about the previous one, because I was working on a play at the time, so I was distracted. A week later, I got a phone call saying, “You’ve been shortlisted.” So on this lap I met more of the management team than I expected. And the thing that would stand out from that interview is the question I was asked by Shondaland producer and right-hand woman Betsy Beers, which was, “How would you modernize a Regency ball?” My answer was: “I’ll show you.” And I danced with a person from the management team. They must have liked it. And the truth is, for me too, those two interviews have been the best of my 35-year career.”

Read more

Speaking of “modernizing the dances” of yesteryear, did you want to be faithful to the movements of then? Is what we see in the series exactly how it was danced in the 19th century?

No, they are different. Because you see, I am a classically trained actor, and I worked as such for five years. While working as an actor at the National Theater, I continued training to be a movement director. I studied the History of European Dance from the 12th to the 19th century, but I also developed professionally dancing ballroom and Latin dances. So, I wasn’t afraid to do some mixing, because I also knew that the audience was going to be modern, thanks to Netflix, and you always have to be respectful of your audience.

On the other hand, after reading the scripts, I knew that ‘The Bridgertons’ was not a documentary. It was a fantastic, escapist piece, so I wasn’t afraid to use different elements. For example, in one of the dances, if you look closely, there are three steps of some sevillanas.

Seville? From Andalusia, Spain?

Yes, in fact, I am glad to be talking to a magazine from Spain, because I have spent a lot of time there, specifically, in Guardamar (Alicante) and also in Torrevieja. What’s more, I devised the first four dances of the first season in a hotel room in Guardamar (laughs).

Can you detail what the process is to come up with a dance for ‘The Bridgertons’?

First I get the script, I read it, I see who is dancing, how many people are dancing and how many dancers are in the scenes. And I already apply my knowledge, trying to follow the narrative and be faithful to what you want to convey in the story.

And how long did it take for the lead actors to learn the dance? Did they rehearse it a lot?

Well, after coming up with the steps, I’m usually with the actors between two and four sessions per dance, and these can last an hour each. So, it’s not a long time. And the point is that there is the real world, the fantasy world and then what has been the series ‘The Bridgertons’. To give you an idea, in the final dance of episode eight of the second season, I only saw Johnny and Simone (Anthony and Kate) together twice. Because they have to go to costume fittings, horse riding classes, hairdressing and makeup, wig fittings, the recording of their ‘takes’…

Was it difficult to teach a dance to someone who is not a dancer?

No, because I never used the language of dance or dance. Previously, I tried to find out if they played soccer, swam or did some specific activity, to use that jargon and make them feel comfortable. And I focused them on movement, not dance.

Photo credit: Netflix

And with the rest of the dancers?

For two days before shooting the dance scenes, I used to hang out with all the amazing dancers that show up, who have to learn three to six different dances. And his work, the one you see in the final scenes, is incredible. They got to learn six dances in two days! They were vocational dancers, but the result seemed like a miracle.

What is your favorite dance so far? And because?

I do not have it, it is that I guarantee you that I enjoyed all of them. There is a moment of each dance that I absolutely adore. But what I would highlight is how wonderful it was to work with real dancers. The actors know this, they’re not going to be mad at me if I say this. As I am used to working with actors, the fact that I also had to work with dancers was very constructive, and one of the highlights of my career.

Photo credit: Netflix

What has been your biggest challenge in this second season?

Try to keep the flow and be connected to the narrative, because I was not present on the set, I only went when I was required. So the biggest challenge was staying aligned with the evolution of the experience the actors were having.

Will you work with them also in the third season?

I can’t anticipate anything yet. For now, I live in the present!

Press ‘play’ on the video above to see everything that happened behind the scenes before and during the dances that you have seen in the second season of ‘The Bridgertons’.