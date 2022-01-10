“I did everything to avoid the penalty”

With De Sciglio , the other protagonist of the day is Szczesny , who saved the penalty of the possible 4-4 to Pilgrims , allowing as in the first leg to win again at the Juve against the Rome . Even at the Allianz, the Polish goalkeeper avoided the goal from the spot, that time a Veretout , allowing the bianconeri to bring home the 1-0. In short, with two parathons he gave the Lady six points, not bad in a year from not particularly fat cows.

Roma-Juve, Szczesny: “A bit of Juve DNA is missing”

Szczesny thus analyzes his speech on Pilgrims: “It’s always nice to be decisive, but I did everything to not save the penalty, I anticipated the push moment too much but I was lucky. Pilgrims he has two ways of taking penalties, one was this and I pretended to him: I got unbalanced but he didn’t change. “

There Juve at what point is it? “A little bit of DNA is missing Juventus, the results do not come by chance. However, new ones must be given time to get used to reality. We have to be the best team in Italy and today we are not but I am convinced that we will get there. Today it was complicated but also thanks to the Rome, congratulations to them “.

There Champions is still a possible goal: “We have to win every match, the ambitions have to be even higher, but first we need to improve. Anyone who does not think that Juve can be in the top four can stay at home “. The race was difficult and Szczesny still honors the Rome: “He had several merits. They are strong on inactive balls, they created problems for us and scored goals ”.