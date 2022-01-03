“I did it after the serious illness”

Gerry Scotti’s life changed after the conductor contracted Covid (and luckily he recovered from it). That’s how.

A year ago Gerry Scotti was in hospital, at Humanitas in Milan, hospitalized in intensive care for Covid. The virus had robbed him of his sense of smell and taste: no small thing for someone like him. Yet, in hindsight, the contagion was providential.

Gerry Scotti’s health elixir

Luckily Gerry Scotti came out of the hospital, albeit with 11 kilos less. And when he got home he made a drastic decision: cut meat from his diet. It was a kind of healthy detox: “I followed a vegetarian diet – says the host al Corriere della Sera -. It was the second time in my life: the first was during the 2020 lockdown, when with my partner and my son Edoardo we didn’t touch it for 40 days, until Easter. Now I limit the quantities: once a week chicken, fish and eggs and rarely the red one. For me, who suffer from high blood pressure, it’s better this way “.

Gradually Gerry Scotti regained his energy and today, at the age of 65, he is back as tireless as before. And in addition to continuing his brilliant career as a conductor – he reached the threshold of a thousand episodes of Free fall – also intends to try his hand as a winemaker: his secret dream is an estate in the Oltrepò Pavese. A choice, that of approaching wine, which he defines as “ineluctable”.

“At a certain point in my life – explains Gerry Scotti – I wanted something solid, real and palpable like a clod of earth”. Since 2016 he has collaborated with the Giorgi cellars on a line of bottles signed by him. But soon he would like to buy land all for himself: “It is the call of peasant origins: I spent the summers of my youth in Miradolo Terme with my grandparents harvesting. If I have always had a positive relationship with food I owe it to those family meals, with good ingredients “…

The National Gerry still follows those rules today: “I never eat after hours, if I can’t stay regular I prefer to skip. For me, eating means sitting down and respecting the times and rhythms of the table “. Special diets? None. “Never follow. I have no food-related disorders: I am a good fork but I don’t binge. And I have my little health secrets: in May, the month of Our Lady, I make a foil as my mother instilled in me. I give up wine, drinks and aperitifs and lose 5-6 kilos. The only thing I don’t get is a glass of red with dinner. Then: on Sunday evening I only prepare oat flakes with milk, while for at least 50 Mondays a year I have dinner with minestrone. Now I weigh 110 kilos, I should lose ten: as soon as my knee is put back in place, I commit myself to it… ”.