“I did it for the money”: Dave without a filter on his finances

During an interview with Sud Radio, singer Dave said he participated in a famous program just for the money.

The past few months have been tough for Dave. The singer was invited to the studios of South Radio for an interview in the 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with Valérie Expert and Gilles Glanzmann. While the host asked the singer about his latest projects since his accident, he ended up talking Mask Singer.

Dave’s reaction was unprecedented: “I did it for the money huh”, he said to his interlocutors. Gilles Glanzmann bounced back with an amused air: “Were you well paid?”he asked with infectious amusement. “Yes thanks”replied Dave, who was recovering.

While Gilles Glanzmann questions Dave and asks him if the experience Mask Singer pleased him, Dave gave more details about his feelings during the show: “What I really liked was recording the songs, and also all the outfits with a dresser who was more or less my age (…) that was good”he recalled.

Dave on his participation in Mask Singer: “I hate not being able to speak”

In contrast, Dave was a little more frustrated at some points which forced him to go against his nature: “On the other hand, I hate not being able to speak. You have noticed that I like to speak, and there I should not say anything”had fun the singer.

During his interview with South Radio, Dave and his interlocutors returned to the accident which almost cost him his life a few months ago. This accident had some repercussions on his life, including during a duet with Renaud: “My memory suffered. Learning someone else’s songs was complicated. I already have a hard time learning my own songs”did he declare.

However, Dave said he had a great time: “It didn’t go too badly, I came home from taping, and that’s the only time I was so relaxed and happy that I tasted everything I ate”confided the artist who lost his taste and smell following his accident.