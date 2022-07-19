I did like the adaptation of Netflix’s ‘Persuasion’. Am I alone in the world?

I confess that I feel a certain pleasure when I have to defend the indefensible. Explain to the promulgator that your favorite movie is pulp fiction Because I believe that A very legal blonde is one of the best products of our time or why the best afternoon plan is to devour the latest teenage romantic comedy – with a plot that we have seen mutilated 457 times and 35-year-old protagonists pretending they are sixteen – on Netflix. No, I’m not ashamed. No, I don’t consider it a guilty pleasure. And yes, I have seen (almost) all the “must see once in a lifetime” films, from Schindler’s List until bladerunner; I’ve seen the Israeli movie nobody knows about and the trendy Swedish indie film, and the main conclusion I draw from both extremes is: why do they have to be incompatible? In summary: I liked it Persuasion (Carrie Cracknell, 2022) and I’m not afraid to say it out loud.

A quick survey of the newsroom fashion He confirms that, indeed, I am alone in the world: “It seemed like a pain to me, I couldn’t finish it”. “Nothing has bothered me.” “Neither fu nor fa.” The best criticism I have managed to collect has been “it’s good to recreate you”. Of course, I understand that it could be a disappointment for those who were looking for the classic cup movie that would clearly star Keira Knightley (see: Pride and Prejudice), in which the characters suffer a lot –and with a lot of intensity– for love. In this case, it’s true, the touch of humor eats away at the romanticism – “to me it’s Jane Austen and explicit comedy, of course not”, sums up one of my companions–; and while in emma (the Anya Taylor Joy version) works on a higher key, on Persuasion it looks streamlined to satisfy a larger audience. I buy it as an argument, but it doesn’t bother me. In networks they have compared to dakota johnson in the role of Anne Elliot with a fleabag of the 19th century. I don’t see why that’s a bad thing.

Risking an online lynching, what I like about Jane Austen is not the torrid romance –which, to be honest, I don’t care about–, but precisely that tone of ridicule that the author adopts in many of her works to refer to the society of his time in an ironic way. Rich doing things, go. And although, needless to say, this film adaptation does not even remotely reach the level of the author, I think that Persuasion It has certain comic moments that personally convince me. I like it when Dakota Johnson breaks the fourth wall – an actress who, by the way, didn’t fascinate me too much at an acting level until this film – and I find the character of her little sister, Mary Elliot (Mia Mckenna-Bruce) quite hilarious with her callous selfishness. The phrase “now we are worse than ex; we are friends” It looks like pure gold to me. Even the fact that Dakota has spoken about the iron training she underwent to prepare for a role in which she is covered up to her neck adds to the humor of the whole thing. As for the lead’s love interest, Captain Frederick Wentworth, we all agree that Cosmo Jarvis is probably the worst choice to play him, but that only adds (in my eyes) a point of comic pathos. Like an afternoon movie on Antena 3: it’s so bad, it’s good.

Is it a good adaptation of the original novel by Jane Austen? Probably not, but if I wanted to see a faithful reproduction of the author’s work… I would read the book.