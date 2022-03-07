I did love Sasha: Luis de Llano

Louis of Llano was the guest at Program from Yordi Rosado this Sunday, and there, he talked about his latest book, “Crónicas transatlanticas, de Batallas, Amores y otros Exilios”, and there he talked about his life, his work on television, the successful musical groups he produced, such as Timbiricheand of course, also about his loves, like when he had an affair with sasha sokol, from Timbiriche, with whom he had a courtship despite a 25-year difference between them. The relationship occurred when she was 17 and he was 42, and the producer gave his opinion about it.

“I did have an affair with Sasha, I fell in love and he sent me to hell. I had a moment when we lived together, I was very much in love with her and one day nothing to do with it and it was over and we continued working together for 10 more years, “he said in the interview.



The producer said that many things have been invented around him, including a pregnancy What he said is false. “It is not lacking that they want to invent a story of that size for you,

It’s not true, please.”

He pointed out that suddenly, he was the one “all the girls were looking for”, but with the desire to find, possibly, “an image of a father figure”. As for his relationship with Sasha, his mother was aware of it and she said she was “intelligent and light-hearted.”

Before, Sasha had had an affair with Benny Ibarra, nephew of Luis de Llano, but there was never a problem as such between them. When she became “disenchanted” with him, the story ended.

“I don’t know if she fell in love with me or not, but I did,” he said.

The producer has been behind the success of groups like Timbiriche, he even said that at the beginning he got into the Cocorito botarga, which appeared during their presentations. When asked about the economic issue and the salaries of each of them, he gave his opinion.

“I’ll never know because I didn’t handle that part, I handled the creative part, I did the specials and everything, they weren’t stupid either (their parents), I never had fights with any dad,” he said.

Another of his great successes was making musical entrances and exits in soap operas, the last of them, “Mundo de Caramelo”, starring Danna Paola.

“I said, I’ll do ins, outs, I did 14 novels in that format until I think I wore it out myself.”

On a personal level, he is currently married to Fabiola, with whom he has two adopted daughters, Aitana and Roberta, the couple has been together for 20 years.

