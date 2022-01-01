“I did not expect Osimhen not being called, the right choice for his recovery”

Napoli football news. Paolo Del Genius spoke to Kiss Kiss Napoli’s microphones during the program “Radio Goal“. Here is what is evidenced by CalcioNapoli24.it:

“In 2021 there were many good moments for Napoli, but the topical moment that coincided with the lack of access to the Champions League in the match against Verona was missing. From a sporting point of view, it was an incredible year for Italian sport, with incredible feats in most various sports “.

About Osimhen: “I didn’t expect him not to be called up by Nigeria. Obviously I am pleased because the player’s recovery is preserved, with Napoli working hard to get him back. It was a right choice, also to protect Napoli’s investment. . Now it will be necessary to see how long it will take to get him back into the team, not so much for Covid as for the cheekbone injury that has yet to be evaluated “.