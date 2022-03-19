I did not imagine living a crisis with America: Diego Valdés

The arrival of Diego Valdes to America generated a lot delusion for the level shown in Saintsbut the Andean could not be the difference so that the Eagles get out of bump in which they are being the penultimate place of the classification with only seven units.

The front manifested that on arrival at the nest he never imagined that he will experience a crisis like the one that’s going through the club in this Closure 2022where they only harvest a win in 10 games played.

“I did not imagine this, it is a very positive challenge for me. This is soccer, sometimes these things happen, I have had to experience it in other teams. I still have to work, my colleagues do too, we live it day by day. This will serve us you get out of this by training and getting 100 percent out of each one. Personally, this won’t matter much when we’re qualified and come the good that we all expect, “he said at a press conference.

Despite the bad tournament that those from Coapawith seven points added are four units out of twelfth place, so the illusion of being in the Repechage it has not vanished into the cream-blue bosom.

“We are not well, we know that the results are not given to us. A victory throughout the course of tournament is complicated for us and those of us who arrived with other illusions. This is football, we have to keep working, we haven’t achieved important things yet like I said when I got to the club. We have to keep working, move this forward, There is still a championship left, we can get into the playoffs. This is not how it starts, we can put in three or four games, get up there and achieve a positive advance for us”, he said.

“I see it in the playoffs and if it’s enough for us to qualify higher, it would be great too. The most important thing is to think about doing things well, the time will come to think about whether or not we are qualified for the playoffs. For any team That in let’s face in playoff or Liguilla is going to be complicated”.

Valdés sees the support of the bar necessary

The South American pointed out that the support of the bars is necessary for the players, as well as the support of the fans who go to the stadium as a family.

“Obviously for us as for any player who enters the field we need to have support from the people and the bar. We went through a very important case that happened; the people who can come to support us to do so, we understand what we go through and I also hope that this is a positive message for the fans that are in the country, make it a healthy sport for the family”.

​

​