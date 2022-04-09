‘I did not like anything’; Aguirre on why he benched Kubo

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 09.04.2022 15:07:06





Javier Aguirre and the Majorca They got a great win at home against Atlético de Madrid. Fighting for relegation, the Mexican team seemed an easy prey for the Colchoneros, who left the Son Moix stadium totally baffled by losing three valuable points in the fight for a ticket to the Champions League.

However the Mexican also starred in a peculiar moment what does it have to do with the party, since decided to send to banking a one of the starters, Takefusa Kubobecause he did not like his attitude in training.

“He trained as a starter during the week and I didn’t like it at all. So I took it off, told him why it wouldn’t start. He deserved to play, except for the training session in which he did poorly, just in which I had to decide, I didn’t like it at all”.

The strategist explained the reasons why midfielder performance Japanese did not convince himalthough he added that at his best level he is one of the key pieces of the Spanish team.

“Apathetic, cold, could not find his place, I dont know. From those sensations that you have as a coach, you have to make decisions. But Take (Kubo) was really looking forward to it because he had been a starter for the week and he showed it (in the match), playing like that is fantastic for the team.”

Nevertheless, Kubo he was required by Aguirre just at 54 of the game. During the time he was on the field, the Mexican’s eye was filled, although it was difficult for him to have many opportunities to show off, since Atleti dominated a large part of the match.