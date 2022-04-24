“I did not receive any call from the Peruvian National Team”

Upset. This is how it was shown Guadeloupe when asked about the interest he had in defending the colors of the Peruvian National Team and, today, that dream is further away than close. The defender stated that no one from the FPF has expressed an interest in his current situation and, given this, he decided to accept the invitation from the United States.

“I have not received any call or consultation by the Peruvian Sub20. It hurts me because since I came back from sparring they haven’t communicated with me. I haven’t received any calls, nothing. Many people will think that I have rejected the ‘Blanquirroja’, but the truth is not like that. The United States invited me and I cannot close doors to doors”Quembol Guadalupe declared to DirecTV Peru.

Guadeloupe was part of a microcycle together with the Peruvian National Team in early 2022 alongside Atlanta United’s David Mejía, San Jose Earthquakes forward Diego Otoya and New York Red Bull’s John Cortez Cortéz. After their short stint at Videna, the 4 footballers returned to their club and, from that moment, they were no longer taken into account in the national team. This reason motivated the defender of orlando-city I accepted the invitation of USA to integrate a U-20 camp (microcycle) with a view to the world championship of the category.