“I did not receive any call from the Peruvian National Team”

Upset. This is how it was shown Guadeloupe when asked about the interest he had in defending the colors of the Peruvian National Team and, today, that dream is further away than close. The defender stated that no one from the FPF has expressed an interest in his current situation and, given this, he decided to accept the invitation from the United States.

