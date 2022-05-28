“I didn’t ask you anything”: the tense cross between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s lawyer in the closing arguments

During the allegations of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard one of the most tense moments of the final instance of the litigation was experienced. On the day of cross-examination, Camille Vasquez, the actor’s attorney Pirates of the Caribbean, bothered the actress on several occasions and even “he asked him to shut up” so as not to condition the jury, something that the protagonist of Aquaman.

The lawyer and the actress had several sparks when he reminded her that at the beginning of the trial she had declared that this case was very hard for her. “Let’s start talking about the subject and why”, She was initially invited by the lawyer, who became very close to the actor. “Your lies have been exposed countless times here before the world”, He launched. Listening to her, Amber immediately retorted: “I have not lied in anything I have said here.”

Then, Vasquez began to enumerate the data that the witnesses had provided in the caseas was the case with close friends of the then couple Rocky Pennington and Josh Drewabout a specific situation of the alleged violence that she would have suffered in an event and that was not corroborated by who was her best friend. “I’m not sure which part she had seen, there were a lot of people in that place that night”Amber managed to answer and hinted that the owners of the place where they had attended, had mysteriously appeared to testify against her in the case. “Are you implying that the witness committed perjury?”retorted the lawyer, but the actress added that “she was not accusing anyone, only that she had not recognized the person.”

During the cross-examination there were several tense moments in court video capture

As the cross-examination progressed, both women raised the tone and pointed comments appeared, which alarmed the jury who was present. Vasquez recalled that the day the actress had filed the complaint for domestic violence against the actor when she, allegedly, had arranged with a news site to take a picture of the bruise on his face. Then, she provided a series of images where she was seen smiling and without the mark of the blow on her face, which would have been taken a day after the complaint.

Minutes after the allegations, Depp’s legal representative brought out another photo provided by the actress herself in her defense, on the day of the alleged incident in Australia, when, as stated, Depp raped her with a bottle of liquor.

Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, starred in a tense moment with Amber Heard at the end of the trial (Photo: Video capture)

The lawyer asked him to review his statements and remember the context in which he had given his testimony about the physical place where the events would have occurred. The actress, however, asked her for a few minutes to “orient herself” and tried to rectify herself about the location of the apartment that she had spoken about on the third day of her testimony.

The tense moment between Johnny Depp’s lawyer and the Aquaman actress

“I don’t remember what situation and moment this photograph was taken from”assured when referring to the image where a bottle is seen on the floor and moisture marks. “Even when he brought them to the cause, even when it came to that one-off incident? The defense provided them and you are the defense. They are in file 512, where you admitted and testified that these were the results of the damage that occurred on December 15, 2015,” Vásquez insisted.

the protagonist of Aquaman She tried to explain to the judge and jury about the metadata that was attached to the side of the images, but the attorney told her to be quiet. “Miss Heard, there are no unanswered questions. I would appreciate it if you did not present an argument to the jury,” he told her bluntly.

The lawyer invited Amber to remember the day she had provided information about a bottle on the floor, which was one of her pieces of evidence in the case. TV Capture

“Sorry, I thought you asked me about it”she replied annoyed. Noticing that the comment was sarcastic, the lawyer remarked: “No, I didn’t ask you anything.” At that moment, the actress, who was about to drink liquid from a bottle in front of her, made a gesture with her eyebrow as a sign of disapproval of what had happened.