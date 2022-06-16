“I didn’t connect with what I was proposing”: the director of ‘The Batman’ reveals why he didn’t want to shoot Ben Affleck’s script for the movie – CINEMABLEND

Matt Reeves explains how he was offered to do the script that the actor had prepared for his solo Dark Knight movie. Instead, he opted to do a reboot with Robert Pattinson.

Before Matt Reeves impacted us with his particular interpretation of The Batman, DC’s intentions did not go through a reboot but for a movie starring the actor chosen for the DC Universe, that is, Ben Affleck. It was known that the interpreter had planned to direct the film, with a script written by himself.

The film went through many changes, as did Affleck’s relationship with DC. The script underwent several rewrites, including one with the help of screenwriter Geoff Johns. Finally the actor refused to do the film, although DC tried to save the project offering it to the aforementioned Reeves, who had the opportunity to read that script.

“It was not for me”

In a recent podcast interview The Q&A with Jeff Goldsmith the director had the opportunity to express what did not appeal to you about that offered project and why you chose to make your own version of the character. Even acknowledging how interesting the proposal was, the author of War for the Planet of the Apes felt that it did not fit with him.

The movie was originally going to be directed by Ben Affleck, and the script that was sent to me had been written by Ben, but rewritten by another very talented screenwriter, and when I read it, I was like, ‘Oh, I get it.’ It was a standalone Batman movie focused on Ben’s version of the character, but it was more action-oriented than I felt I could do. I didn’t connect with the film in terms of me as a filmmaker. It was very James Bond-esque; It was full of action scenes. It might have been a very exciting movie for someone else, but it wasn’t for me.

Although many DC fans have felt enormous curiosity with the approach that Affleck would have given to a movie of the character, and some even claim that they give him an opportunity to make it even as a direct project to HBO Max, it is difficult to say that the proposal de Reeves has not been a success. His movie with Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano and company is one of the most watched movies of the year, both in theaters and streaming, and a sequel has already been announced and will arrive soon. We have Dark Knight for a while.

You can see batman on HBO Max.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for the SensaCine Newsletter