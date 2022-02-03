“I didn’t expect Eric Stoltz to change with Michael J. Fox, but it worked” – Corriere.it

from

Simona Marchetti



The 83-year-old actor told GQ about the recasting of Robert Zemeckis’ film and his concerns regarding the replacement of the character of high school student Marty McFly, which took place six weeks after filming began.

Michael J. Fox became famous thanks to 1985’s Back to the Future and the two subsequent sequels, but in reality he was not supposed to be in that film. In fact, despite being the first choice of director Robert Zemeckis, the actor had problems reconciling the shooting of the film with those of the sit-com Casa Keaton and so the production opted for Eric Stoltz, who had just returned from the success of Out of his head in 1982. , for the part of high school student Marty McFly. But suddenly, after six weeks of filming, Stoltz was replaced by Fox and Christopher Lloyd – who played the bizarre scientist Emmett Brown, aka Doc – didn’t take it very well, fearing the gearbox wouldn’t work.

I had no idea they would change – 83-year-old Lloyd told GQ in a video interview about his career -. We were shooting the opening scene outside the mall and they told us to show up at one of the trailers at 1am. We found the producer, Steven Spielberg, telling us the change. Stoltz was a wonderful actor, but they had decided they needed someone with a comic streak. What worried the actor was to be able to recreate the same energy as Doc Brown in the scenes that he was supposed to do again with Fox.

I was very scared, because I was really trying to give Doc the right imprint and we were right at the beginning – continued Lloyd – I thought “I don’t know if I can do it all again”. I was worried about it, but then it worked. In fact, the Lloyd-Fox couple has become one of the most famous and best-matched in the history of cinema. Michael and I had this chemistry, which lasted all the time – concluded the actor – We could resume after a break and it was always there, we didn’t need to work to get it, which was great.