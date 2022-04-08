“I didn’t feel protected” Alicia Vikander reveals the mistreatment she suffered when filming nude scenes

The female nude in film is nothing new. In fact, over the years there has been a lot of scrutiny of the real need (or lack thereof) to show actresses like this in front of the camera. Despite the custom, it is still a very controversial topic. Some actresses are happy to comply with this requirement at any time, others expect it to be adequately justified in the script, and still others simply put a clause in their contracts to avoid complications. Several personalities have spoken about it and Alicia Vikander joins those voices that ask for a better environment to be able to film this type of scene, always taking care of those involved.

Due to a lot of prejudice and lack of consistency, the male nude is still used for very specific moments in the cinema, usually related to steps of pure controversy and provocation. Instead, the female nude is suggested all the time, even in advertising suitable for all audiences. The way Hollywood deals with this has changed in recent years, but there is still a lot to be done. Many actresses like Emilia Clarke, Kate Winslet and Sharon Stone have said they feel sorry for doing nude scenes. Some reveal that they were pressured and manipulated, even with scenes being changed at the last minute and without warning, while others simply believe that everything around female nudity makes people focus on the wrong points.

The hack that hit the industry a few years ago showed that the public is still very aggressive on the subject. In addition to blaming the actresses for taking those photos in private, many of the images ended up on porn sites, also popularizing scenes from their movies ending up on these pages. The scandal caused more emphasis to be placed on how her image is sold to audiences. Of course, all of this adds up to a host of horrific incidents, like the one involving Maria Schneider and Marlon Brando in Last Tango in Paris – 79%, who have become known about the filming of sexual scenes thanks to the movement metoo.

alice vikander she is one of those actresses who is not afraid to work naked in front of the camera, as she has already shown in Ex Machina – 93% and Tulip Fever – 8%. She has on several occasions explained that she is comfortable with her body and that she understands that nudity can be part of the story, as much as it is important in real life. However, that does not mean that she believes that everything has worked out well in her career, because she knows that on many occasions they have taken it for granted that she will appear naked or they simply do not take care of her during the filming of these types of scenes.

In an interview for the magazine Harper’s Bazaarthe Oscar winner explained her mixed feelings on the subject of female nudity:

The only thing that cannot be improvised is an intimate scene, you have to do a choreography and respect it. It’s the worst doing those kinds of scenes. I’m very comfortable with my body and I’ve done quite a few nude and sex scenes, but it’s never easy.

In recent years, the position of coordinator of intimate scenes has become popular, which is a person, usually a woman, who is present all the time to ensure the protection of the actors during nude or sexual scenes. alice vikander She commented that she would have liked that to exist when she began her career, especially in those moments when she did not feel protected at all:

I have been in situations that were not good at all, where I did not feel protected. [Una vez] everyone was busy doing their thing and in the middle you have an actress sitting around naked for a couple of hours. And someone is supposed to show up in a gown, but they don’t. then it comes [el conocimiento de que] That was not right. They should have taken care of me.

Almost certainly many will attack the actress saying that she should not go out naked if she was not comfortable, or that in the end she still accepted the check for her work, completely ignoring all those times that it has been revealed that directors and producers manipulate women. people to get what they want. alice vikanderlike many others, accepts that the naked body is natural and often necessary in stories, but that does not mean that it is okay to neglect an actress as if those scenes did not require the same attention as others that are just as emotional or compromising. the body of the actress, as it happens with the action ones.

