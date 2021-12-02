“I didn’t have virtual sex with the fake Tom Cruise” / “I’m chaste”

Guest to White Zone Flavia Vento tells the chats exchanged with the fake Tom Cruise and all her disappointment when she found out she was scammed. The showgirl now talks about it with resignation and specific: “I found out he wasn’t the real Tom Cruise when he asked me for the money” When she was asked to pay some money, the Vento understood everything. “I believed for months why shouldn’t I believe that a character like him can write me anyway? On Twitter he gave me his cell phone and then we wrote to each other on WhatsApp. Why can’t you write to me? I believed it, he told me it was him, he didn’t ask me for money for 5 months .. “

Platinette, quarrel with Tommaso Zorzi / “Heterocentric system? TV is full of froc *!”

Flavia Vento specifies that she met Tom Cruise (the real one) many years ago in Taormina and interviewed him about the film Mission Impossible, for a program she was conducting on Rai 2. Then she didn’t see him again for twenty years and as she herself said, she wrote him on Twitter for the first time in 2013 asking him if he remembered her. To answer you in that case was the actor’s team with some sort of emoji. In short, none of what has happened in recent months, during which the Roman showgirl really thought of exchanging cute and affectionate messages with the Hollywood star.

Dado, Gabriele Pellegrini / Back to Zelig 2021 with his music parodies

Flavia Vento enrolled in Scientology

Internet scams are commonplace and it is one of the topics, which was discussed in yesterday’s episode of the program Giuseppe Brindisi , Zona Bianca, on Rete 4. Flavia Vento recently jumped in all the newspapers just for believing to chat with Tom Cruise, when instead she was in the network of those who wanted to steal money from her. “I suffered because first of all for 5 months every day or almost I dedicated time to this person in a very romantic way: we wrote many messages, even two or three times a day “ let the person concerned know, not hiding the disappointment.

Leonardo Manera at Zelig 2021, who he is and career / From “Adriana” to a new character

The conductor does not hesitate to ask her a question quite spicy: asks her if she had virtual sex with the man she thought was Tom Cruise “Never, I’m a churchwoman, I just can’t, I’m chaste, it never happened, absolutely! “ Clarifies the Wind, specifying that it does not even have exchanged compromising photos. “He was a polite and respectful person towards a woman, I would have stopped the conversation immediately. Then I am a devotee to Our Lady of Revelation and to Jesus Christ so I just can’t it doesn’t pass from my mind, I’ve been chaste for seven years. ” Finally, Flavia Vento claims to be also enrolled in Scientology, the Sect to which Tom Cruise has been linked for a lifetime.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED