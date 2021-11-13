“I didn’t know how to tell my son”

The English singer Adele, after going through a dark period following her divorce from Simon Konecki, has finally revealed the real reason for the divorce. In fact, after years of confidentiality and low profiles on his relationships but now the truth has finally come out. The two were husband and wife for just two years before going to a lawyer in 2019, even if they started dating in 2011, crowning it with a son born in 2012. Adele in an interview for Rolling Stone she reflected aloud on the causes that led her to make this painful choice, admitting she was terribly devastated by this failure.

“Not really knowing me. I thought I did it because I was getting close to 30 years, but I didn’t like who I was. I didn’t really know myself. I just didn’t like who I was ”. These are his words, to which he added “It made me really sad. Then having the attention of so many people I don’t know… I know it wasn’t me who made it work. I was embarrassed. Nobody made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you haven’t done a good job, ”said the singer. Because the two have divorced? According to the British star, her ex-husband has never really done anything wrong that caused the end of their relationship, it seems instead that the couple has stopped having feelings for each other.

Adele told Vogue: “None of us have done anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. I just wanted my son to see me truly love and be loved. It is important for me. Since then I have embarked on my journey to find my true happiness ”. L’interview then faced the release of the new album, set for November 19th. In her songs, Adele recounts this moment in her life and her relationship with her son, who at this moment has many questions to which the mother cannot find an effective answer, such as why the two parents have stopped living together, why the singer stopped loving her ex-husband. “I can’t give an explanation to a nine-year-old boy”Declared Adele. Friends Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence were extremely helpful at this time.

Adele divorce news: her son asks her questions to which she cannot find answers

At first the singer had decided to not to divulge the news, to tell the fact to a few close friends who were really incredulous. This moment in his life represented a real radical change, so much so that in the same period he embarked on a path of slimming which led her to change her image in the eyes of the world. All this, despite the many assumptions, happened only thanks to physical exercise, discipline and proper nutrition. There was no shortage of criticism and the singer declared “My body has been objectified throughout my career. Not only now. “