“I didn’t know Johnny Depp”

During the controversial and media trial for defamation of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard many lurid details on both sides came to light.

One of the contents that blew up the networks was filtered messages that Depp had exchanged with his friend Paul Bettany (Marvel Vision) about Amber Heard.

In them, Johnny graphically suggested murder Amber in various ways when they were together in 2013 and Bettany responded, albeit in a more jovial tone, following the ‘joke’ and suggesting drowning her.

Although a few months ago Paul Bettany broke his silence About what happened, the ‘WandaVision’ actor was reluctant to talk about it and focused on what it meant for him that his mobile and his private messages were analyzed calling him “unpleasant”.

Now, the actor has decided to speak more extensively and explain your part in an interview with The Times London.

Paul Bettany gives “context” on the violent messages against Amber Heard

The Marvel star wanted to clarify that the whole situation was “shameful” and that Depp’s defamation lawsuit was “a moment very surreal“.

Bettany assures that “I didn’t know Johnny when he was married to Amber”, and that their friendship had already cooled down quite a bit by then, hence the strange and jovial tone of his responses.

“I knew him before. But we hadn’t spoken in years. During the marriage I didn’t know them. So i wasn’t close any of that,” he explained. “We live in a world no context“.

However, on the date the discord messages were sent, Johnny and Amber were not married, although they had been together for years.

I know how that works. Anything you say is oxygen to the fire. there is no fucking fire. The only real way to deal with this gracefully is to say: I’m not sure anyone who has a cell phone would be comfortable with a team of lawyers going through their messages.”

