“I didn’t know what he was doing. It felt good to hug him”

Through his YouTube show, jaime belle surprised to know how he met William Coppola And diego maradona,

jaime belle He became a trend after he announced in his YouTube program that it was time he remembered diego maradona And William Coppola, According to the journalist, both characters were in Puerto Madero.

According to Jaime Bailey, it was like diego maradona Who recognized him and who started a conversation that caused many surprises among the followers of the Peruvian program.

Jaime Baily meets Diego Maradona and Guillermo Coppola

jaime belle He began his special story by announcing that he was in Puerto Madero at the time, enjoying a few days in the company of a lover.

“I went for a walk, I was on the top floor of the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Madero. The hallways were open and could be seen from the lobby. I was walking and in the opposite direction, at two or three in the morning, – I don’t know where I was going – and I saw Maradona with Coppola. I’m not one to ask someone for pictures, I didn’t think to say: Hello, Diego, genius, I admire you. We looked at each other and Maradona called me.” The author told.

According to his story, diego maradona He recognized her and they exchanged a few words: “Maradona said to me something like: Aren’t you on TV? I smiled and said yes, of course. I admire you, thank you for so much happiness.”

Diego Maradona and Guillermo Coppola were together

jaime belle It was revealed during the hug diego maradona And William Coppola They felt that both characters were under the influence of illegal substances.

“We hugged each other, Coppola hugged me… I think they were hard on cocaine, I think. I took cocaine in my first confused youth. And it seemed to me that they were hard, harder than cocaine. I didn’t want to tell them to either go have a drink or join the party, I think they went to a suite, I don’t know what they were doing. It was nice to hug Maradona, even though our views were very different. He was a genius in the courts, outside he was no genius”, he made the same comment Jaime Bailey.

Source link

