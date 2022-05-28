“I didn’t like her”: Lucía Méndez “puts Laura Bozzo in her place”; she told him this

What a scandal arose in the world of entertainment after Laura Bozzo and Lucia Mendez They got involved in a strong exchange of messages that did not go unnoticed by anyone, capturing the attention of the entertainment media.

As you know, both tv stars they have earned the affection of millions of followers thanks to the outstanding collaborations they have made over many years; the first one as a host and the second as an actress and singer.

In this sense, Internet users were surprised after the famous got involved in a strong discussion that did not go unnoticed by anyone, unleashing endless speculation about the beginning of an alleged rivalry.

Lucía Méndez puts Laura Bozzo in her place

Since a few weeks, Laura Bozzo He is in the eye of the hurricane due to the controversial statements he has released as a participant in the second season of La Casa de los Famosos.

One of the most controversial was when the presenter assured that Lucía Méndez “deformed” her face, unlike Verónica Castro, who continues with her beauty that has accompanied her throughout her career.

The statements did not go unnoticed by the protagonist of soap operas such as “Three Times Sofia” and “Golpe Bajo”, who suggested that Laura Bozzo would have to see herself in a mirror first to make those statements.

“I just tell my comadre that I have always defended her all my life and that she see me that I have nothing and I think that when she said it she was in front of a mirror seeing herself,” he sentenced.

Finally, Lucia Mendez He said that he does not watch the reality show, but if he supported Laura Bozzo before, now surely he would not do it anymore; She ended the controversy with a blunt: “I didn’t like her.”

