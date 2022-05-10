“I didn’t like how Giannis looked at me and that changed my game”

Al Horford scored 16 of his 30 points in the final period and led his team’s comeback

The Dominican Al Horford, protagonist with 30 points in the 116-108 victory of the Boston Celtics in the field of the Milwaukee Bucks, assured this Monday that he did not like the way in which the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo challenged him with a look after a dunk before the break and that it “changed” his game.

“I don’t know what he told me, but I didn’t like the way he looked at me, and at that moment I think something changed in my party,” he said. Al Horford at the press conference after the Fiserv Forum meeting.

Al Horford was referring to when, before the break, Giannis hit a powerful dunk over him and glared at him, prompting a technical foul against him.

That play motivated Horford, who got the best performance of his career in the ‘playoffs’ and who took revenge with another tremendous dunk, this time over Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Dominican, who scored 16 of his 30 points in the last period, acknowledged that “it was a very emotional play” and that it gave “strength” to the entire team.

Al Horford and Giannis Antetokounmpo were in hot water throughout Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series. EPA/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

After that dunk, Horford elbowed Giannis in the face and was called for a technical foul.

“The ‘playoffs’ are intense, they played hard tonight and we went through a lot of emotions,” said Horford, who praised his team for “giving everything it took to win.”

The Celtics dominated the last period and finished with 43 points for the 28 of the buckswho had to kneel at home and see how the series was completely reopened.

The two teams will meet again next Wednesday at the TD Garden from Boston for a new chapter of a series that still has no owner.