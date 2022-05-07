“I didn’t really know my father because…”

Have you ever imagined what Rihanna’s wedding dress might look like? Don’t think about it, better see it with your own eyes, because the singer and her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, got married.

As you have read! It is rumored that the couple got married… but in the new music video the rapper released a few hours ago.

The images have already gone around the world and the doubts have begun, since they assure that the wedding was real, that it took place several months ago and that Rihanna chose a red dress for this special day. Here we tell you everything known so far.

In recent weeks, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been getting all the attention from the press and fans; first, when it was revealed that the singer was in a relationship with a friend of the “Diamonds” singer; then for ASAP’s arrest for being involved in a shooting that happened last year.

The home stretch of Rihanna’s pregnancy has been very turbulent and full of speculation, and now another is added, when it is revealed, in a video, that the couple supposedly got married and had a special marriage.

Did Rihanna and ASAP Rocky get married?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky got married in the rapper’s new music video, titled ‘DMB’, in which he stars with the Barbadian-born star.

In the footage, the 33-year-old rapper is seen proposing to her in a very unusual way, as he had the important proposal “Marry me” written between her teeth, a question to which Rihanna replied in the same way, saying that “Yes I accept” with a message about your teeth.

At the end of the video, you can see a group of people throwing flower petals at them, a scene very similar to the scene where the bride and groom leave the church and walk down the aisle of that place.

It’s unclear if the clip is just an artistic expression or part of real life, what is known is that it was shot about a year ago, as the singer does not look pregnant. So far, they haven’t confirmed if their marriage is real, but they are expected to do so in the next few hours.

Rihanna’s wedding dress

Something that caught fans’ attention was Rihanna’s red dress in which she reportedly married ASAP Rocky. They weren’t surprised it was that color because she’s always daring and they know her style goes beyond white, which is typical for weddings.

The wedding dress has a slightly plunging neckline and is sleeveless. On top of that, Rihanna wore a matching feather-trimmed veil, while she donned a tailcoat and sunglasses.

Fans are waiting for the two celebrities to clarify whether or not they were married and if so, they want to know all the details of the red dress the singer wore and want to see it in full to appreciate how beautiful Rihanna looked on her birthday. marriage to ASAP Rocky.