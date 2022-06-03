“I didn’t say it, pay more attention…”: the journalist’s unexpected car stop to Andrés Longton in the middle of the morning

A tense situation occurred this Friday morning at Tu Día, where deputy Andrés Longton and deputy Catalina Del Real were guests.

In this context, the parliamentarians discussed President Gabriel Boric’s announcement about the idea of ​​prohibiting the possession of weapons among civilians, which was rejected by some sectors.

After cardboard, on the morning of Canal 13 they went to the street, specifically to Puente Alto, where they interviewed Verónica. And the person in charge of consulting him on the subject was the journalist Ana María Silva.

“I was telling you that on the one hand there are government initiatives to fairly disarm people, or rather control the use of firearms. On the other hand, there are also opposition parties that are rather promoting the use of weapons among civilians, how do you see these two scenarios?

“It is delicate among civilians, for the same reason that I was telling you, it is not just control, I think they have to educate the population or those who are going to be carrying weapons because it is not about arriving and carrying a weapon, it is delicate. Yes, maybe it will be necessary, but imagine now that everyone is killed. Imagine yourself with guns, everyone is going to have the power and authority to shoot themselves. No, poh. It is complicated for both sides, because not carrying weapons is still dangerous, but carrying a weapon is more dangerous because it gives you the right to do anything,” the interviewee replied.

Later, when they returned to the study, Longton emphasized Ana Maria’s query.

“I first wanted to ask the journalist because she poses the question in the wrong way. She says that the opposition is fomenting the confrontation between civilians with weapons. I think I have not heard at least one parliamentarian who has said that, so I think it was poorly planned, ”she alleged.

tense crossing

Immediately afterwards, his claim generated a tense crossover between the two. In fact, Silva stopped him in his tracks in the middle of his office.

“I did not say that, at no time did I say that,” he clarified. “Well, we are going to repeat it, but I understood exactly that,” insisted the parliamentarian.

“Vero -the interviewee- said it,” added the journalist.

“The confrontation between civilians?”, the deputy asked himself again.

“The interviewee said it,” added Mirna Schindler before Ana María herself defended herself live.

“I didn’t say it, deputy. Pay more attention, but don’t say that because it also gets me into trouble. Vera said so. That is the feeling and the fear that she has, ”he clarified without a filter.

“Well, that’s fine, but the opposition is not stopping the civil war, what we want is for illegal weapons to come out of the market,” Longton said before continuing the conversation.

