“I didn’t sell for money, these Americans are very strong”
After the transfer of the Genoa with the closing yesterday, the former owner of the Ligurian club Enrico Preziosi spoke to Telenord about the change of hands of the company and the solidity of the new owners, the Americans of the 777 Partners holding.
Genoa, Preziosi on the 777 Partners holding
“These Americans are very strong, if they play it with the president of Fiorentina Commisso, indeed perhaps they have more. They certainly have what it takes to do well. Since 2016, when I decided to sell, a thousand characters have presented themselves, I could write a book. I was no longer calm and in fact the errors were seen. When you continue but have the goal of giving up, you don’t work well. I didn’t sell for money, I looked for those people who could ensure the future of Genoa “.
Genoa, Preziosi and the tensions with the fans
“I have always accepted the objection, except that bad sentence against my daughter and that person who wrote the banner I curse her and I hope to meet her. ‘Precious go away’ is there, maybe as a fan I would have said the same thing. problem, the dispute is the result of results that have not arrived. Until 2011 I put money in Genoa, then there was no more chance. Important investments have been made at Signorini “.