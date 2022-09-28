“I didn’t steal Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez”

When it seemed that the relationship between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez It was water in the past, his current wife arrives, haley baldwin, to unearth it and address issues of the past that seemed almost overcome by the couple’s fans. And it is that the American model participated this Wednesday in Alexandra Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, where she detailed, for the first time, how her husband “closed a chapter” with her ex before her marriage .

Hailey Bieber broke down the “timeline” of their engagement, in July 2018, which came after a brief love reconciliation between Bieber and Gomez. Tired of rumors and accusations against her, the model clarified that “you were never in a relationship with him when he was with someone”; that is, he never “stole” Justin: “it is not my character to get into someone’s relationship”.

And he clarified that before proposing to her, Bieber had already ended his relationship with Gomez. “I think it was the best thing that could happen to move forward and getting engaged and getting married and getting on with her life that way,” Hailey explained, “I know what was going on when we got back together and I know what had to happen to make that healthy again.”

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez in a file image

“I know that the fact that we were able to get back together was because it was very closed”, and that is that the two had a brief relationship in December 2015, when Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber broke up; and later they met again in June 2018. A relationship that prospered passing through the altar in September 2019.

“I don’t want to stir anything up or bring up anything,” he said, and took advantage of the moment to send a resounding message to the fans of the former couple: “If we have turned the page, why can’t you?”.