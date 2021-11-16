“I didn’t want children, now I’m happy”

George Clooney

The actor remembers the moment when he and his wife Amal decided to expand the family.

Speaking on the WTF podcast with Marc Maron, the 60-year-old actor recalled his previous promise to himself never to remarry again. To mess up the plans of the Hollywood star, however, was the meeting with the lawyer for human rights, with whom it was love at first sight.

“From the first moment I met her I knew it was going to be different,” explained Clooney, who then recalled a party he attended with his wife about a year after the wedding. “We were at a friend’s house and they had a baby, very loud and sassy. When we went out for a walk, she, who had never thought about it, said to me, “We’ve been terribly lucky in life.” And I: «Yes, we are lucky to have met». And she: «In my opinion this fortune should be shared with other human beings» ».

After the argument, the Clooneys tried to have children: an emotional moment in the life of the star, who had always declared that she did not want children.

George finally recalled the day he found out that he and Amal were going to have twins. “I didn’t know we were going to have twins. Then we went to the doctor, who showed us the ultrasound, saying, “It’s a boy.” And I: «A boy, how beautiful!». And after a while: “There’s another one here and it’s a sissy.” There I thought, “Oh mer ***.”

“Amal’s sister has twins. I was blown away because I was ready for only one. Now it’s beautiful. Thank God that one had the other side by side during the pandemic ».

Twins Ella and Alexander were born in June 2017 and are now 4 years old.

Covermedia