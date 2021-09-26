‘I didn’t want to be the damsel in distress’

Even if we didn’t want to, we would be able to imagine Emily Blunt as a weak or passive character: the star of Jungle Cruise it has always accustomed us to the roles of strong women who are able to look at themselves and beyond (see the entry A Quiet Place). Could Jungle Cruise be the exception to the rule?

Absolutely not: the film defined by The Rock as one of the funniest adventures of his life will in fact see Blunt again in the role of a protagonist perfectly in line with the other characters that we have seen them play over the years, despite the actress’s initial doubts.

“I was afraid it was the classic girlfriend part or something. I had this impression … As if it were there usual damsel in distress“The Devil Wears Prada star explained. Fears vanished completely after reading the script:”He’s a free-spirited, incredibly persistent, funny, out of his mind. She is the worst possible companion for someone as disillusioned and cynical as Frank. He’s the classic character who thinks he knows everything“were Blunt’s words about his Lily.

Loading... Advertisements

We will see at this point if the promises of Emily Blunt will be kept by the film! And you, will you go and see it in the hall? Let us know in the comments! To find out more, find the latest trailer for Jungle Cruise here.