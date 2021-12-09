“I didn’t want to look bad next to Mark Wahlberg”

When Tom Holland was announced as the star of Uncharted as Nathan Drake, someone may have turned up their noses. The actor is a bit young to play the video game adventurer but he is highly regarded for his work, his biggest fear in this case was to disfigure alongside Mark Wahlberg.

A first Uncharted trailer has already given us a small preview of what lies ahead Holland spoke in a recent interview about how faced this roleAfter all, it’s impossible to be physically perfect as comic and video game characters are presented but the actor wanted to make sure he didn’t look too small when sharing his screen with co-star Mark Wahlberg and eliciting laughter from the audience.

The production of Uncharted it began just as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped Hollywood and the whole world. “When we first went on set, I saw Mark Wahlberg, and Mark is huge”, Holland told a Total Film. “I was in good shape, but I wasn’t big at all“. Wahlberg plays Sully, Drake’s mentor and a character with whom Holland will share the screen.

When production was halted due to COVID, the actor spent five months focused on muscle mass gain, motivated by the fact that he should have shared the scene with Wahlberg. “We went home for five months when production was stopped, all I did was eat and train, eat and train, eat and train not to look like a child next to Mark “, Holland admitted.

We will be able to see the result of his efforts when Uncharted hits theaters on February 22, 2022, in the meantime, don’t miss the 5 Uncharted easter eggs that fans of the video game cannot have missed in the trailer!