The relationship between Tom Holland and Zendaya is now official but apparently, the two stars of Spider-Man: No Way Home they had to keep their story hidden not only from the prying eyes of the public, but also from those of Amy Pascal, always opposed to the loves born on the set.

In fact, the producer revealed in a recent interview that she had tried to dissuade the two protagonists during the casting to undertake any relationships for the sake of the franchise, but according to the latest developments, his recommendations have done nothing.

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first picked them and had a good chat with them. I didn’t want Tom and Zendaya dating. We just told them not to. Try not to. I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can only complicate things, you know? And everyone ignored me. “

This isn’t the first romance to be born on a Spider-Man set, before today too Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst they dated during the production of the Sam Raimi trilogy and later also Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone have been partnered for several years since the making of The Amazing Spiderman. These relationships don’t seem to have ended in the best of ways, but Tom Holland is ready to start a family with his Zendaya. We hope that things between them can continue to flourish and that Amy Pascal can change her mind about their relationship. We’ll see.