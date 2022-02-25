I discovered the sensual dressing room: post-pandemic fashion

We tried to get our permit as soon as the restrictions started to be lifted but it was a failure. With the resurgence of cases, stilettos and minidresses returned to gather dust in the dressing rooms. Luckily, fashion knew how to wait and implement the sensual looks for this season. The desire to go out, recover the social life and the summer parties were seen, and the sexy code was seen on the catwalks and on the IGs of the fashionable girls.
A code that is not only adapted to party nights. Also during the day the outfits became super sensual. Everyday life also deserves it. It’s time for exposed skin in unexpected places, the lace bodice worn under a blazer or soft shirt subtly shows. If we are able to wear a silver dress for the weekend, we are also able to wear straight jeans with a top to go out for coffee in the afternoon.
During the Spring/Summer 2022 shows, European fashion houses defended everyday sensuality tooth and nail. The Heritage Saint Laurent brand played with asymmetrical cuts and meticulously placed sheer panels, and younger brands like Supriya Lele designed bodices as tops and sheer shirts fastened together with a single button at the nape and closure at the navel.
“Right now, people have fewer opportunities to dress up. When they buy something to go out, they really want to wear it,” New Zealand designer Wynn Hamlyn told ELLE Australia.
“People don’t go out every day, so maybe it’s changed people’s wardrobes to be really special pieces on one side and t-shirts on the other. There’s not much to do right in the middle, this has to do with the way collections have changed for us.”
People are designing themselves with “less inhibition” or pressure. Timeless pieces are now presented with a twist that embraces micro trends.
For Emma Cutri of Melbourne label Sister Studios (who co-founded the label with her friend Alice McIntosh), sexy clothing is a response to endless lockdowns and our changing world.
“I feel like everyone is getting to know their body again. My body changed during Covid, and I don’t go out as much, and I don’t feel comfortable going out,” she told ELLE Australia.
“So if I’m going to the doctor, if I’m walking my dog, I want to look sexy, have a top, and feel sexy but also casual. It’s a balance,” she explains.
Subtle sexiness has always captivated women, from Carrie Bradshaw’s expert ability to reveal a single strapless bodice, to Keira Knightley’s iconic green dress moment in Atonement, to Zoë Kravitz’s uninhibited street style.
We’re also seeing sexy outfits emerge in subtle adjustments to classic structures, such as knotted tops, oversize blazers with nothing underneath, or oversized pants whose waist falls delicately over the hips. Even wearing lingerie as outerwear was cemented as a mainstay.
This combination of aesthetics and the demure use of textiles and cuts to subvert the parameters of sensuality is not accidental. A way to make the silhouette look desirable. At the end of the day, it is not about provoking in an overwhelming way but about embracing authentic expression.
If the pandemic freed us from anything, it is from certain rules that indicate when and how we can feel sexy in our clothes. So why not wear a crop top to go shopping?