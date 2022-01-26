“I disguised myself as a Bond Girl”

Javier Bardem, who became friends with Daniel Craig on the set of Skyfall, wanted to give him a 007-themed gift

During an episode of the Variety special Actors on Actors, Javier Bardem and Daniel Craig they had the opportunity to remember their friendship, born on the set of Skyfall (2012), and a particular joke that the Spanish actor concocted for his colleague’s birthday. The two actors have their birthdays in the same month (March) and almost on the same day (the first of the month Bardem, while Craig the day after). For this reason they once decided to celebrate together. And Bardem wanted to give his friend one special surprise.

“I remember that you were disguised”Craig told his friend during the video call for Actors on Actors. “AND I jumped out of the cake“Continued Bardem. “I was supposed to be a Bond girl that night and, my God, I was“. In Skyfall Javier Bardem plays Raoul Silva (aka Thiago Rodriguez), James Bond’s nemesis. The actor must have fallen in love with the 007 saga so much that he wants to get it another roleeven if only as a joke and only for one night.

During the chat, the two actors got to talk about their latest projects. Notably, Javier Bardem recently appeared in Being the Ricardos (released about a month ago on Amazon Prime Video). The film got a excellent feedback from critics enough to deserve four nominations for the Golden Globes (one of which Nicole Kidman was awarded as Best Actress in a Drama). In the film the Spanish actor had to sing and his musical abilities really surprised Daniel Craig. To which Bardem admitted: “When they told me to sing, I asked them if they were really really sure they wanted me to sing. But in the end I gave it a try“. And obviously he succeeded.

