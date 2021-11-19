“I dissociate myself from the teenager Greta Thunberg” – Libero Quotidiano





Here A clean sweep, where an always admirable one takes the floor Federico Rampini, now signature of Corriere della Sera. The episode of the program Corrado Formigli aired on La7 is that of Thursday 18 November, where we talk about the environment, the words of Stefano Cingolani, minister of economic transition more pragmatic than inclined to “fundamentalism” green. Episode where we also talk about Greta Thunberg. And Rampini was asked precisely on the point …





“I, since I am not a minister, can be even more explicit: me I dissociate myself from the veneration towards Greta Thunberg – he pressed starting in fourth -. I am concerned about the spectacle of adults genuflecting in front of adolescents. Teenagers do their job, they do very well to ride utopias and shout provocations to us. But adults have to rule the world. And there are adults who went to that summit representing one and a half billion Chinese and Indians, who cannot give up coal overnight. The alternative is to close factories, throw hundreds, millions of people on the street. People die of hunger even before dying of pollution “, underlines the journalist.





“But is it true that China and India have cheated the West on pollution?”, Asks Formigli. And Rampini: “No … they didn’t fool us. The case I know best is China, which believes in the sustainable transition and the fight against climate change. It is already world number one in solar panels, has a dominant position in wind and electric cars. He has a very clear plan. It is a problem for us, of course. But for the environment … “, concludes the signature of the He would run.