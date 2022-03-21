“I do not betray or abandon when they need me”

2022-03-21

Romell Quito takes off his shirt CF Montreal of Canada and puts the H on his chest. The Honduran striker joined the rally on Sunday of the catracha team.

SEE MORE: Concacaf Qualifying standings

The national squad is preparing to face the last FIFA triple date of the failed process towards Qatar 2022. Honduras will play against Panama, Mexico and Jamaica.

And for that, the Bolillo Gomez he has summoned what he could, because many footballers this time decided not to come to help their clubs fight relegation in Europe as they are Choco Lozano, Albert Elis and Debby Flores.