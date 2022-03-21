“I do not betray or abandon when they need me”

2022-03-21
Romell Quito takes off his shirt CF Montreal of Canada and puts the H on his chest. The Honduran striker joined the rally on Sunday of the catracha team.
The national squad is preparing to face the last FIFA triple date of the failed process towards Qatar 2022. Honduras will play against Panama, Mexico and Jamaica.
And for that, the Bolillo Gomez he has summoned what he could, because many footballers this time decided not to come to help their clubs fight relegation in Europe as they are Choco Lozano, Albert Elis and Debby Flores.
The coach explained the reason for their absence, however, there are others who, although everything is already lost, decided to put on the shirt of the Honduran national team and try to close the tie with dignity.
One of them is Romell Quito, the always controversial soccer player who participates in the mls. The striker is now the benchmark for the bicolor that failed in its attempt to reach qatar.
The ‘Romantic’ has reignited the controversy on his social networks with a fairly strong indirect message, since being in a selection environment, he has decided to write a text where he says that he does not leave.
“I have a thousand and one flaws, I know, but I don’t betray or abandon when they need me. #AmorPorLaPatria”, Quioto wrote in the Instagram post where he also tagged the Fenafuth account and added two hearts and the Honduran flag.