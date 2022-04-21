I do not feel comfortable without the mask: a train passing

Although Jennifer Acosta has no obligation to use the mask traveling by Amtrak to North Carolina, says she feels safe taking it off only to eat, so the masks will travel during 12 hours.

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable. Even knowing that they are vaccinated, I would not feel comfortable. Even knowing that they have the ‘booster’, I would not feel comfortable”, said Acosta.

Although a federal judge ruled that it is not necessary to use masks on planes, trains and other means of public transport, a survey by the Associated Press says that up to 56 percent of respondents not comfortable feel pulling off the mask. They think it is necessary to continue wearing the mask when using public transport.

Only 24 percent of those surveyed believe that it is time to take it off and 20 percent are undecided.

Facing the decision in federal court, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the Justice Department to appeal the order.

The CDCS says they continue to evaluate the new variant of the virus and believe it is necessary to continue wearing the mask.

Although for now Amtrak and NJ transit passengers have the option to remove their mask, those who use the MTA trains must still wear it.

Passengers on city trains and buses must wear the masks.

Just like those who use Metro North and LIRR, UBer, Lifts and all the taxis in the city. Staten Island and the Ferry.

At airports, before entering the plane, they must put on the mask. Inside the plane it depends on the airline and if they travel within the country or internationally.

Also at the bus terminals.

“Let them leave it, they are not supposed to take it away. People have to be protected and always continue to wear the mask until this is over,” said user Juan Soriano.

It is unknown if the Biden administration will ask the appeals court to reintroduce the health emergency mask mandate.