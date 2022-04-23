“I do not forgive those who doubt my professionalism”

The Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugas He thanked this Friday for the signs of affection during his recovery and said he felt offended by those who question his professionalism and commitment.

“I hear two, three little things that they say out there and it hurts me because they are Cuban, and you as a fan can say that one more blow was missing, one less, but never judge, nor question my professionalism and commitment, I do not forgive that,” he wrote. Ugas on his Facebook profile.

The athlete thus confronts the rumors that insinuate that the fight on April 16, where He fell defeated against the American Errol Spence for the world title in the 147-pound category, was fixed.

Ugás, who said that in the next few days he will watch the broadcast of the fight in order to have a clearer idea of ​​the flaws in his strategy, made a first assessment of what happened in the ring.

“I think he was in a competitive fight, winning 2 of the first 6 rounds until the 7th round came the punch, which is part of boxing and Spence took over. I fought three more rounds with my eye like this, I am a champion, I am a warrior and no matter the pain, no matter how hard Spence hit me I was never, ever going to give up. I have no fucking idea how round 9 went, but all I remember is I got to my corner and I was like, ‘I’m going to turn this around.’ He is a world class fighter and he came harder in the 10th”, explained the boxer from Santiago.

Ugás explained that his recovery is going well and stated that the condition of his eye has improved considerably.

“My family, my team, my friends and most Cubans are proud of me and what I represent. I can’t wait for God’s sake to get back in that arena and proudly represent my community and continue to elevate my message. Homeland and Life”, he concluded.

In the star fight of a billboard that took place at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Ugás was defeated in the tenth round by technical knockout by Errol Spence, whom the specialists gave as the favorite, after the doctor stopped the fight at verify that the Cuban boxer had his right eye practically closed.

“I want to congratulate Spence, a great champion, sharing the ring with him was an honor. He came sharp as always, and in the last rounds he hit me in the eye and everything was even more difficult. He won the best man above the ring. We have come this far by taking our wins and losses with humility. I’m sad, but at peace.” commented after the defeat.

In the last days, the Cuban official media have been primed with the defeat of one of the most active public figures in denouncing human rights violations by the Havana regime, and who, moreover, stepped into the ring at AT&T Stadium with a message on his clothing calling for the freedom of political prisoners in Cuba.

“You have heard that Yordenis Ugás, a boxer who spoke a lot about the dictatorship, the political prisoners, the lack of freedom in Cuba, but when it was his turn to go out in the ring…” commented ironically Michel Torres Corona, host of the television program With Edgewho regularly dedicates himself to defaming Cuban opponents.

The presenter also shared several publications on social networks on national television that mocked the defeat of the man from Santiago.

Milagros Hernández Hechavarría, the boxer’s mother, who lives in Cuba, responded to criticism of his son poured from the ruling party.

Hernández Hechavarría was surprised that, with so many things to criticize about the daily reality of the island, they dedicate a space to her son, and recounted the story of injustices and difficulties that Ugás had to go through while he was a boxer in the sports system Cuban.

Milagros recalled that, although her son was well loved by the fans and her intention was never to leave the country, in the end she decided to leave Cuba due to all the arbitrariness she suffered during her career by the Cuban sports authorities.

“To Cuban TV: I am here because I want to. I am very proud of my son. I sing a thanksgiving glory. To God, the saints and everything that exists. He accompanies us for everything achieved. Blessed country where my child has triumphed. Guiding light for all Cubans who are on their way. May God be with you,” he concluded.